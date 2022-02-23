Australia offers $127.9m for businesses to integrate zero emission vehicle tech in fleets

The Australian Government has launched the second round of a programme to support vehicle fleet operators to integrate zero emission vehicle (ZEV) technology into their operations.

Businesses are able to apply for grants under the latest round of the expanded AUD$250 million (£133m) Future Fuels Programme to support the uptake of low and zero emission vehicles in their fleets.

Up to AUD$127.9 million (£68m) is currently available to integrate EV technologies into both light and heavy duty vehicle fleets as well as support the commercialisation of hydrogen as a transport fuel in fleets.

Darren Miller, CEO of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), which is managing the programme said: “Assisting fleet users to move to zero emissions vehicles means getting more zero emission cars and trucks on the road sooner, driving the road transport sector toward a net zero future.

“By getting these vehicles on the road as soon as possible we’ll reduce emissions in the short term and help to create a market for second hand vehicles in the future, giving more consumers the option of switching to a ZEV with their next vehicle purchase.”

A total of AUD$24.55 million (£13m) was awarded to five companies for the construction of 403 EV fast charging stations under the first round of the Future Fuels Fund.

The first of these charging stations was completed and opened for use by the public on 8th November 2021.