Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Next step for geothermal sourced from abandoned flooded coal mines

Water extracted from mines will be converted into low carbon heat for local buildings

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 23 February 2022
Image: Shutterstock

A geothermal project in South Tyneside has moved a step forward.

The £7 million system will see geothermal energy drawn from flooded mines in the former Hebburn Colliery and used to heat council buildings, including a residential tower block.

South Tyneside Council has said planning permission has been granted for a building and underground pipe network that will form part of the Hebburn Minewater Scheme in South Tyneside.

The building will be the ‘energy centre’ of the project – it will house the water pumps and other plant equipment which will extract the minewater and convert it into usable heat.

It will then be distributed to council-owned buildings in the town centre through a 272-metre-long network of pipes.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member with Responsibility for Climate Change, said: “Investing in the natural environment is one of South Tyneside Council’s key priorities, with a target of carbon-neutrality by 2030.

“This scheme is going to make a significant contribution to a cleaner, greener borough.”

Artist’s impression of the energy centre – South Tyneside Council

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast