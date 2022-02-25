Envoy Technologies charges ahead with electric car share in Hawaii

Envoy Technologies has announced the launch of its first electric vehicle (EV) share in Hawaii in partnership with Kowa American.

Residents at the Halekauwila Place Apartments located in Kaka’ako, Honolulu, can book the Nissan Leaf car share through the Envoy Mobility app, without the expense of traditional car ownership or hassle of renting a car.

It will also help reduce emissions and improve air quality through the eco-friendly and sustainable mobility option.

Envoy EVs are located at specific properties and offered to guests, residents and employees as an exclusive amenity.

Drew Hopkins, Envoy’s Chief Operating Officer said: “The Hawaiian islands are a perfect location for this type of sustainable travel.

“Supporting the environmental health of the beautiful Hawaiian ecosystem is important to ensuring these islands will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Masa Nakashima, Branch Manager, Honolulu, Kowa said: “Hawaii is on a fast pace moving toward sustainable energy and lower emissions. Kowa is committed to continue our contribution to the state economy and sustainability goal.

“We believe by bringing Envoy to Hawaii we will be able contribute toward achieving that goal. As the world continues shifting toward a ‘sharing’ community, Envoy’s platform will be able to lower the number of personally-owned vehicles and give the community an opportunity to learn more about electric vehicles by offering onsite accessibility.”