Customers with direct debit to ‘get £150 energy bill rebate quicker’

Households eligible for a £150 energy rebate payment might receive the money quickly if they have set up direct debits to pay their council tax.

It had been previously announced that homes across England in Council Tax Bands A to D will secure the payment from their local authority from April this year.

The measure is part of the £9.1 billion Energy Bills Rebate package announced by the government to help households with rising energy bills.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board, reassured that households with no direct debits will still get the money but it could take longer.

That is because local authorities will have to contact customers first to be able to make a claim.

Mr Davies said: “This year will be tougher than most, particularly for those on lower incomes, so it is good that the government is stepping in to provide financial support to help ease these pressures.

“Having a direct debit set up will mean councils can automatically pay the £150 energy rebate straight into your bank account.

“It is quick and easy to set up to pay council tax by direct debit via your council’s website.”