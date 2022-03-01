Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Italy considering Algerian gas over Russian energy

The Foreign Minister has travelled to Algeria to reduce reliance on Russian imports

Tuesday 1 March 2022
Following the ongoing war in Ukraine, Italy is considering other options for its energy supply, as it looks to distance itself from Russia.

The Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is currently visiting Algeria to discuss cooperation on gas supplies.

Di Maio has travelled to the North African country alongside Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi, as the Italian energy company has previously worked with Algeria for gas contracts and will now look to strengthen these ties.

Italy reportedly imports more than 90% of its total gas consumption, with the majority coming from both Russia and Algeria.

The EU is also reliant on Russia for a third of its gas supply overall, with fears the ongoing crisis will see prices hike once again for consumers.

