NI schools could be hit by £13m of increased fuel costs

Schools across Northern Ireland face higher bills as a result of soaring energy prices.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Education estimated schools would have to deal with increased fuel costs of around £13 million across the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

There have already been significant rises in energy costs, including electricity, oil and gas.

Analysts predict the Russian invasion will further increase energy prices.

The assessment, which follows a BBC NEWS NI request for information, also showed that schools were facing a £4.7 million rise in energy bills in 2020-2021 and a rise of just under £8 million in 2022-2023.

A few days ago, Northern Ireland’s Education Minister confirmed that schools will receive an extra £5 million to combat rising prices.

In November, a school in Bristol reportedly asked pupils to wear warm clothes as it planned to limit the hours it switched on the heating to avoid skyrocketing energy bills.