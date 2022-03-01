OVO Energy appoints new retail chief executive

OVO Energy has announced the appointment of Raman Bhatia as its new chief executive for its retail business.

Mr Bhatia, who will take on the new role from 1st March 2022, led the operations of OVO over the last two years including the migration of customers onto the Kaluza platform and the digital transformation of customers’ experience.

He joined OVO as Chief Operating Officer in January 2020, prior to which he was the Head of Digital Bank for HSBC Retail Banking and Wealth Management in the UK and Europe.

Mr Bhatia takes on the new role from Adrian Letts, who is stepping down after three years of leading OVO through the acquisition of SSE Energy Services, the pandemic and the rise of gas prices.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder of OVO said: “I’d like to thank Adrian for his contribution and leadership during the last three years. Adrian has navigated OVO through the integration of SSE, the pandemic and more recently through energy market challenges. We wish him the very best for the future.

“Raman is incredibly well qualified to take OVO through the next phase of growth, having driven the transformation of the retail business over the last two years with great success. He is passionate about customer experience, decarbonisation and creating a great place to work and I cannot think of a better person for this role.”

Mr Bhatia added: “As the COO of OVO I have first-hand experience of this company’s drive to deliver a better customer experience through digital solutions and new technology. With ambitious goals to halve our customers’ carbon emissions I’m honoured to take OVO forward on the next phase of its journey.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Stephen and everyone in the company to get us closer to our zero carbon living goal.”