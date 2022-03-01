UEFA ends partnership with Gazprom

UEFA has announced it is terminating its partnership with Gazprom.

The Russian energy giant has sponsored the Champions League since 2012, with it spending a reported €40 million (£33m) annually for the rights.

Conflict in Ukraine had led to heavy pressure on the European football governing body to cut ties with Gazprom, with it publishing the following statement last night: “UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions.

“The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024.”

Energy Live News has contacted Gazprom for a response.