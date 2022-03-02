Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Centrica to cut ties with Gazprom

British Gas owner has announced the end of gas supply agreement with Kremlin-controlled Gazprom

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 2 March 2022
Image: chrisdorney / Shutterstock

Centrica has been the latest energy group to announce the end of its partnership with Kremlin-controlled Gazprom after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The British Gas owner has a gas supply agreement with Gazprom Marketing & Trading.

Gazprom supplies gas to Centrica which in turn offers it to customers across the UK.

It is believed that the agreement does not mean that Centrica is directly supplied with gas from Russia.

Centrica’s decision follows similar moves announced by bp and Shell that pulled out of joint ventures in Russia.

In an emailed statement, Chris O’Shea, Centrica Chief Executive said: “We are shocked by the events unfolding in Ukraine and the needless loss of lives.

“We intend to exit our gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts principally Gazprom, as a matter of urgency.

“We are working through the details of how best to do this, additionally we will ensure we are compliant with all relevant sanctions.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast