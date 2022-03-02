Centrica to cut ties with Gazprom

Centrica has been the latest energy group to announce the end of its partnership with Kremlin-controlled Gazprom after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The British Gas owner has a gas supply agreement with Gazprom Marketing & Trading.

Gazprom supplies gas to Centrica which in turn offers it to customers across the UK.

It is believed that the agreement does not mean that Centrica is directly supplied with gas from Russia.

Centrica’s decision follows similar moves announced by bp and Shell that pulled out of joint ventures in Russia.

In an emailed statement, Chris O’Shea, Centrica Chief Executive said: “We are shocked by the events unfolding in Ukraine and the needless loss of lives.

“We intend to exit our gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts principally Gazprom, as a matter of urgency.

“We are working through the details of how best to do this, additionally we will ensure we are compliant with all relevant sanctions.”