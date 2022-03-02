Tesla offering free EV charging for those fleeing Ukrainian war

Tesla has announced it will offer free electric vehicle (EV) charging to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Its charging stations near the Ukrainian border will be made free for both Tesla and non-Tesla EV drivers.

Elon Musk’s EV giant sent an email to local owners, reading: “We are temporarily enabling free Supercharging for both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles at sites in areas impacted by the recent situation in Ukraine. Starting with Trzebownisko (Poland), Košice (Slovakia), Miskolc (Hungary) and Debrecen (Hungary).”

The email ended: “We hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location.”

The UN has stated that more than 600,000 civilians are estimated to have already fled Ukraine, with the EU predicting that up to four million people in total may attempt to leave the country.