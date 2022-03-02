UK fuel prices hit new record in light of Russia-Ukraine war

As Russia’s war enters its sixth day, drivers across the UK see fuel prices at forecourts reach new highs.

The weekly road fuel prices published by BEIS suggest the cost of a litre of petrol is currently 149.22p, rising from 147.77p last Monday.

That cost means that a typical 55-litre tank will need some £82 to fill up.

The price of diesel also rose to 153.36p from 151.95p.

Prices for petrol and diesel have recorded 27% and 26.7% increase respectively compared to the same period last year, BEIS stats show.

Analysts have also raised concerns over further financial implications of Russia’s military attacks.

They suggested the UK price cap could spike to £3,000 in October.