Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK fuel prices hit new record in light of Russia-Ukraine war

The cost of petrol has reached 149.22p a litre

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 2 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

As Russia’s war enters its sixth day, drivers across the UK see fuel prices at forecourts reach new highs.

The weekly road fuel prices published by BEIS suggest the cost of a litre of petrol is currently 149.22p, rising from 147.77p last Monday.

That cost means that a typical 55-litre tank will need some £82 to fill up.

The price of diesel also rose to 153.36p from 151.95p.

Prices for petrol and diesel have recorded 27% and 26.7% increase respectively compared to the same period last year, BEIS stats show.

Analysts have also raised concerns over further financial implications of Russia’s military attacks.

They suggested the UK price cap could spike to £3,000 in October.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast