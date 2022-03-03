Climate change: Homes in Wales collect first free trees

The first people in Wales have started to collect trees as part of the Welsh Government’s ambitious project to tackle climate change.

The announcement follows a pledge made by Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters in December 2021 that every household in Wales would be offered a free tree.

The collections started on 25th February in Cwmbran and will run throughout March at five regional hubs, including Llanrwst, Wrexham, Machynlleth and Swansea, under a pilot project that will see the release of 5,000 trees to local households, with people receiving advice from trained volunteers on how to plant and care for their new tree.

It will be extended to 25 regional hubs across Wales in the autumn months to coincide with the next tree planting season, when 200,000 trees will be available for collection.

The Welsh Government has partnered with Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, to deliver the project.

During a visit to Blaen Bran Woodlands in Cwmbran where the first trees were being collected, Mr Waters said: “It is great to be here to see the start of this project that will make a real difference in our commitment to reach net zero by 2050.

“We are in a climate and nature emergency and Wales is particularly vulnerable to increased flooding and coastal erosion as our weather changes, in order to become a Net Zero Wales by 2050 and strengthen our natural flood defences, we must plant 86 million trees over the next decade.

“It’s great to speak to families today and it is already clear to see that this project will help people further understand and experience the many benefits that trees can provide, not only to the environment but also to health and wellbeing.”