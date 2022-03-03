EDF Renewables unveils new Scottish wind farm plan

EDF Renewables has unveiled plans for the development of a new wind farm in the

Lammermuir Hills in Berwickshire, in southeastern Scotland.

The project is expected to feature 20 wind turbines, each with a tip height of up to 260 metres.

The wind farm is predicted to generate up to 100MWh, enough to power 60,000 homes.

A scoping process to determine the content of an environmental impact assessment in

support of any future planning application has been launched.

Sarah Dooley, Principal Project Development Manager at EDF Renewables UK, said: “Dunside

wind farm has the potential to make a lasting and valuable contribution to the Scottish

Borders, generating clean, green energy; empowering local communities; and supporting

Scotland’s net zero carbon targets.”