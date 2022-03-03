NI businesses invited to bid for £4.5m fund for innovative green tech

Businesses in Northern Ireland are being invited to bid for a share of £4.5 million of funding for projects developing innovative low carbon technologies.

The Green Innovation Challenge Fund, delivered by the Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE) hosted by Queen’s University Belfast, received the funding from the government for the development of green technologies.

The Fund aims to support a broad range of projects covering areas including energy system design, aviation and marine decarbonisation, built environment and hard-to-treat industrial sectors.

It brings together the most innovative companies with academic experts to solve the challenges of transitioning towards a net zero energy system, while delivering growth and jobs for Northern Ireland.

Lessons learned from this latest round of funding will be used to develop a larger fund.

Trevor Haslett CBE, Chair of the CASE Board said: “CASE is delighted to be working in partnership with the Department for the Economy in the delivery of the Green Innovation Challenge Fund. Our ambition is to maximise the impact of the funds by enabling research in clean technologies that will realise the goals of the NI Energy Strategy through increasing our indigenous energy generation, growing the local economy and ensuring vibrant and sustainable communities across Northern Ireland.

“We would particularly welcome Pathfinder project applications which tackle technical, environmental, policy and social acceptance barriers to the adoption of new clean technologies. These projects should aim to realise significant impacts across the wider supply chain and involve researchers from both technical and social science subject areas.”