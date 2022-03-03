UK councils to terminate contracts with Gazprom

Two local authorities across the UK have unveiled plans to cut ties with Russian-owned gas supplier Gazprom after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Merton Council in London said it was seeking to end its £1 million gas contract with the company.

The local authority said a new one-year contract with Gazprom was due to begin on 1st April – the contract would see Merton’s buildings, including leisure centres, libraries and schools being supplied with gas by Gazprom.

The company supplied Merton Council for eight years.

Leader Mark Allison said: “I have asked officers to urgently review options to bring this contract agreement to an end to show our unity and empathy with the people of Ukraine. Any small step we can take is a step that must be taken.

“The atrocities being carried out by Russia are horrific and know I speak for everyone associated with Merton Council and the borough when I say we stand steadfastly with the people of Ukraine.”

The Council Leader also said he has written to the government to ask for urgent changes to the laws around who councils can choose to do business with.

Suffolk County Council has also said it will end its £10 million contract with Gazprom.

Council Leader Matthew Hicks said: “When Vladimir Putin made the immoral and utterly reprehensible decision to invade Ukraine, I instructed officers last week to review our contract with Russian-owned energy company Gazprom.

“I can confirm that we have decided to invoke our options to break away from the contract, ending our connection with Gazprom.”

ELN has approached Gazprom Marketing & Trading for a response.