UK engineering firms secures major offshore wind contract in Poland

A UK engineering company has secured a major contract for an offshore wind contract, thanks to support from the government.

Wimbledon-based Offshore Design Engineering Ltd (ODE) bagged the deal to design an offshore wind farm, backed by €900,000 (£745,722) finance from HSBC UK, whose facility is backed by an 80% guarantee from UK Export Finance (UKEF).

The loan enabled ODE to maximise its working capital efficiencies, grow its export pipeline and supply one of Poland’s largest offshore wind farms, which is set to provide clean electricity to up to one million homes.

ODE’s engineers and project managers help design the wind farms and provide assistance in their development, from conception to commissioning.

Andrew Baker, Managing Director at ODE said: “The UKEF support has been really important, allowing us to expand our resources and move into different markets at the same time. The ability to take what we’ve learned in the offshore industry in the UK and help other countries to do that, is very meaningful and I’m proud of the momentum we have achieved so far.”

The company’s core export markets are Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, US, Poland and Vietnam.

Richard Armstrong, Export Finance Manager at UKEF added: “ODE is a prime example of a business that is exporting UK expertise to champion the green energy transition around the world. As we enter 2022 taking forward the recommendations made at COP26, I’m delighted that we could provide this support and hope other businesses will recognise similar potential.”