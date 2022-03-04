Aldi commits to selling only plastic-free wipes

Aldi has pledged to remove single-use plastic from all its own-brand wipes by the summer, in a bid to further reduce plastic waste.

The supermarket chain brand said it plans to make them all biodegradable.

The move is forecast to prevent the equivalent of 7,000 tonnes of single-use plastic from going to landfills every year.

A recent Thames Water survey showed almost 45% of people in the UK have admitted to flushing wet wipes, tampons or sanitary pads.

A few weeks ago, Yorkshire Water has called for a ban on plastics in wet wipes and all single-use sanitary items.

Richard Gorman, Plastics and Packaging Director at Aldi, said: “Moving to biodegradable wipes is another step forward in our commitment to reducing plastic across our ranges.

“It’s becoming increasingly important to our customers that their everyday products are environmentally friendly and we are pleased that this move will help them on their journey.”