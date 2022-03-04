Former coal-fired power station forges green transformation

A former coal-fired power station in South Wales has been bought by a coalition of local authorities to be transformed to produce green energy.

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), which represents ten Welsh councils has unveiled the acquisition of the 489-acre site, which contains the decommissioned power plant on the Vale of Glamorgan coast.

In 2019, German utility electric RWE, the power station’s previous owners announced the closure of its 1.56GW coal-fired power station.

CCR plans to remediate and redevelop the site to include green energy projects, including hydrogen production facilities.

UK Government Minister David TC Davies said: “This is a terrific project and an important one as we transition to a greener, cleaner environment and a net zero economy.”

Kellie Beirne, Director for the CCR City Deal said: “The acquisition of the Aberthaw Power Station site is a significant opportunity for the Cardiff Capital Region to take ownership of a major strategic site, which will support green and clean economic growth, innovation, and job creation within a key industry of the future – demonstrating compatibility of climate and economic aims.”

Tom Glover, UK Country Chair at RWE, said: “The Aberthaw Power Station site has been at the industrial heart of Wales for over 50 years.

“It played an invaluable role helping to secure the energy supplies across the UK electricity system and we are very proud of everyone who worked at the site and would like to thank them and the local community for all of their support.”