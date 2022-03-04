Health Secretary: “NHS must end using Gazprom gas”

The government has said hospitals across the UK must look at ways to end their gas supply contracts with Kremlin-controlled Gazprom.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Given this invasion, it is right that everyone, not just the public sector reviews where they are buying Russian oil and gas.

“We know ultimately that money goes to support Putin‘s war machine and everyone should be looking to put an end to that.

“That certainly applies to NHS Trusts as well and they are a few that have had contracts with Gazprom and I am sure that they will all be looking now what’s the best way they can bring an end to that relationship very quickly.”

Earlier this week, Centrica and some local authorities announced the end of gas supply agreements with Gazprom.

ELN has contacted NHS England for a response – it declined to comment.

ELN has approached the Department of Health and Social Care for a response – it did not respond before publication.