Britain’s grid became greener in February!

The windy weather last month led to a surge in renewable energy sources and a greener energy mix.

National Grid ESO‘s latest figures show that wind power generation as a share of the total energy mix rose to 39.7% in February.

That compares to around 27% of wind energy in January.

In the meantime, the electricity produced from gas power stations fell from 37.4% of the total in January to 21.8% in February.

The increase of wind generation, supported by three major storms last month, Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, led the average zero carbon measurement in the energy mix to rise to 60% from 47% in January.

Britain’s electricity system operator confirmed that the grid’s average carbon intensity fell to 126gCO2/kWh.

That was the lowest monthly average figure on record.