Drax donates £280k to support war-impacted Ukrainians

Drax Group has donated £280,000 to support relief efforts for the Ukrainian people following Russia’s invasion.

The money has been sent to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, a coalition of 15 charities.

The donation includes £30,000 of employee match funding from Drax’s employees based in the UK, US and Canada.

Drax Chief Executive Officer Will Gardiner said: “Our first concern is for the Ukrainian people – for their safety and wellbeing. Drax stands behind and recognises their bravery and we hope this donation will go some way to helping those most in need.

“Like many others around the world, I absolutely condemn the Russian invasion. The resolute stance of NATO, the EU and many companies is heartening, but the situation for those in Ukraine is very worrying.”

A few days ago, German energy utility RWE unveiled plans to donate €1 million (£830k) to support Ukrainian refugees and civilians impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.