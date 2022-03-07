Equinor and bp to transform New York City marine terminal into offshore wind hub

Equinor and bp have announced plans to transform a marine terminal in New York into a major regional hub for offshore wind.

The South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) complex in Brooklyn will be converted into an offshore wind port capable of staging and assembling “the largest, most sophisticated” offshore wind technology components for the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects and for the growing US offshore wind industry on the East Coast.

An operations and maintenance hub as well as staging area will be created at SBMT, with a total investment of around up to $250 million (£187.4m) in infrastructure upgrades, in addition to the development of SBMT as a low emissions facility.

The Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects will supply 3.3GW of electricity – enough to power nearly two million homes in New York.

An agreement has been signed by terminal operator Sustainable South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SSBMT) and New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) for the project.

Siri Espedal Kindem, President of Equinor Wind US said: “This agreement marks a major step forward in our commitment to New York State to both provide renewable power and to spark fresh economic activity, while creating enduring jobs.

“With the support of NYCEDC, SSBMT and our partners in the community, Equinor and bp are ready and eager to invest in the revitalisation of SBMT, an historic port that will soon become a major part of New York’s energy future. New York has shown unflagging determination to become a focal point of the region’s offshore wind industry and this agreement offers tangible evidence that this vision is quickly coming to life.”

At around 73.1 acres, SBMT is expected to be one of the largest dedicated offshore wind port facilities in the US and the only industrial waterfront site in the New York City area with the capacity to accommodate wind turbine generator staging and assembly activities at the scale required by component manufacturers.

Lindsay Greene. NYCEDC Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President added: “We are enormously proud to lay the groundwork today for our vision of making New York City a nation-leading hub for the offshore wind industry. This agreement builds on the City’s $57m [£42.7m] commitment to reactivate SBMT as a key manufacturing and operations base and will help make New York a leader in climate resiliency as well as air quality through clean energy investments.

“Working together with our partners at Equinor, bp, and SSBMT, we are also advancing economic recovery and increasing diversity in waterfront construction, by helping local minority- and women-owned business enterprises benefit from the growing offshore wind industry and take advantage of the green jobs of the future.”