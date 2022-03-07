How smart meters can lead to more efficiency…

Measuring heat loss from homes with smart meters is the answer to energy efficient buildings and slashing emissions.

That’s according to a new study by Loughborough University, as part of a £4 million government-funded programme.

The study investigated how eight different smart meters in 30 different homes could measure temperature and thermal performance.

Researchers found that they could successfully quantify the improvements needed to make homes efficient by measuring the heat levels.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has enlisted Loughborough University and AECOM to conduct further research into how smart meters can be used to bridge this gap in a new report.

Dr David Allinson from the University’s School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering, commented: “This programme has demonstrated that we can measure the performance of our homes in a relatively inexpensive and non-intrusive way using smart meter data.

“National implementation of in-use performance metrics for buildings would be a world-first and could help ensure that we all live in better performing homes that really do save energy, are less expensive to heat and do reduce our harmful carbon emissions.”