Chernobyl workers still stranded at the power station

More than 210 workers remain trapped at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant as all its facilities continue to be controlled by the Russian military troops.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that it has been informed by Ukraine’s nuclear regulator that the shift of around 210 technical staff and guards has still not been able to rotate as of Monday 7th February.

That means that the same staff have been on the site for 12 days.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said: “The Chornobyl NPP staff have been courageously and heroically performing their duties without a shift to ensure the safe operation of these facilities”.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi has stressed the importance of operating staff being able to rest to carry out their jobs safely and securely.