Latest Jobs – Operations Team Administrator – Energise

Net Zero consultancy Energise are looking to expand their team and are seeking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’, but questions it and then seeks to improve it.
Energise are currently seeking an Operations Team Administrator to join a growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to work effectively, have good communication & problem-solving skills, and the ability to work with complex software while seeing the wider picture.
Are you:
- able to build great relationships on a foundation of trust, respect and vulnerability?
- a natural problem solver and solution finder?
- a self-starter and able to use your own initiative?
- passionate about sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that?
- efficient in your use of time?
- friendly and approachable?
- committed to personal growth and professional development?
- ready to cause good trouble?
If you answered yes to all the above, then read on…
The Role
The purpose of the role is to provide effective assistance to the Operations Team as an Administrator. You will support in the co-ordination of data and reporting requirements for our clients along with supporting the consultancy and project management offices with general administrative duties.
The role will include:
- Data integrity reporting and actions
- Data collection, administration and entry
- Monitoring and escalation of queries
- Production of Internal and External reporting
- Site and Meeting Scheduling (inc. travel arrangements)
- Minute taking
- General administrative tasks
The Candidate
Attributes
- You are bright, self-motivated, dedicated and hardworking
- You are passionate about making information easy to use
- You have good written and verbal communication skills (both in person and over the phone)
- You enjoy being organised and proactive and possess an even temperament that allows you to work effectively as part of a team
- You enjoy being challenged, challenging others, and reflecting on your own performance
- You are interested in sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that
Experience & Qualifications
Whilst qualifications in relevant subjects would be good, we are much more interested in the skills, characteristics and experience of candidates. You must be able to demonstrate experience or understanding in the following capacities:
- Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook
- Internet Explorer/Google Chrome
- Ability to maintain a high level of accuracy in preparing and entering information
- A high level of integrity, discretion, professionalism and diplomacy
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Ability to work to tight deadlines
- Solutions-focused
Skills you will gain
- Data analysis
- System and data management administration
- Development of Excel knowledge and application
- Project Management, Planning and Administration
- Customer Service experience
- Reporting
Career path
The career path below is an indication of the incremental steps which can be achieved within Energise subject to a role being available and the required skills being reached
- Assistant
- Lead
- Head of
Package
- Salary of £19,305 – £21,425 (dependent on experience)
- Pension Scheme (matched 5% contribution)
- Unlimited holidays (minimum of 28 per year and 5 per quarter)
- Bonus scheme (employee and company-performance related) of up to 5% of base salary
- Additional benefits information is available on Our Impact page
How to Apply
If you feel this role is for you and you have the relevant experience, passion and enthusiasm, find out all about it by following this link and filling in an application as directed by the portal.
Data will be anonymised before submission to the department for consideration for the role to reduce the risk of unintentional discrimination.
Your deadline to apply is 18th March.
Please do not call or email if you are a recruitment agency.
Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee.