Latest Jobs – Operations Team Administrator – Energise

Net Zero consultancy Energise are looking to expand their team and are seeking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’, but questions it and then seeks to improve it.

Energise are currently seeking an Operations Team Administrator to join a growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to work effectively, have good communication & problem-solving skills, and the ability to work with complex software while seeing the wider picture.

Are you:​

able to build great relationships on a foundation of trust, respect and vulnerability?

a natural problem solver and solution finder?

a self-starter and able to use your own initiative?

passionate about sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that?

efficient in your use of time?

friendly and approachable?

committed to personal growth and professional development?

ready to cause good trouble?

If you answered yes to all the above, then read on…

The Role

The purpose of the role is to provide effective assistance to the Operations Team as an Administrator. You will support in the co-ordination of data and reporting requirements for our clients along with supporting the consultancy and project management offices with general administrative duties.

The role will include:

Data integrity reporting and actions

Data collection, administration and entry

Monitoring and escalation of queries

Production of Internal and External reporting

Site and Meeting Scheduling (inc. travel arrangements)

Minute taking

General administrative tasks

​The Candidate

Attributes

You are bright, self-motivated, dedicated and hardworking

You are passionate about making information easy to use

You have good written and verbal communication skills (both in person and over the phone)

You enjoy being organised and proactive and possess an even temperament that allows you to work effectively as part of a team

You enjoy being challenged, challenging others, and reflecting on your own performance

You are interested in sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that

Experience & Qualifications

Whilst qualifications in relevant subjects would be good, we are much more interested in the skills, characteristics and experience of candidates. You must be able to demonstrate experience or understanding in the following capacities:

Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Internet Explorer/Google Chrome

Ability to maintain a high level of accuracy in preparing and entering information

A high level of integrity, discretion, professionalism and diplomacy

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to work to tight deadlines

Solutions-focused

Skills you will gain

Data analysis

System and data management administration

Development of Excel knowledge and application

Project Management, Planning and Administration

Customer Service experience

Reporting

Career path

The career path below is an indication of the incremental steps which can be achieved within Energise subject to a role being available and the required skills being reached

Assistant

Lead

Head of

Package

​Salary of £19,305 – £21,425 (dependent on experience)

Pension Scheme (matched 5% contribution)

Unlimited holidays (minimum of 28 per year and 5 per quarter)

Bonus scheme (employee and company-performance related) of up to 5% of base salary

Additional benefits information is available on Our Impact page

How to Apply

If you feel this role is for you and you have the relevant experience, passion and enthusiasm, find out all about it by following this link and filling in an application as directed by the portal.

Data will be anonymised before submission to the department for consideration for the role to reduce the risk of unintentional discrimination.

Your deadline to apply is 18th March.

Please do not call or email if you are a recruitment agency.

Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee.