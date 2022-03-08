Latest Jobs – Senior Net Zero Consultant (Carbon focused) – Energise

Net Zero consultancy Energise are looking to expand their team and are seeking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’, but questions it and then seeks to improve it.

Energise are currently seeking a Senior Net Zero Consultant to join a growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to work effectively, have good communication and problem-solving skills, and the ability to work with complex software while seeing the wider picture.

Are you:​

able to build great relationships on a foundation of trust, respect and vulnerability?

a natural problem solver and solution finder?

a self-starter and able to use your own initiative?

passionate about sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that?

efficient in your use of time?

friendly and approachable?

committed to personal growth and professional development?

ready to cause good trouble?

If you answered yes to all the above, then read on…

The Role

As a Senior Net Zero Consultant you will be part of the team that delivers high quality, sustainable advice to our customers on energy and carbon reduction through engaging with our customers’ full scope of emissions. This role will support our customers on their Pathway to Net Zero by delivering them a greater understanding of how to use carbon footprinting, scenario modelling and strategic planning helps the drive to Net Zero. You will support our customers on carbon related compliance, supply chain engagement and wider stakeholder interests in carbon.

As part of this role, you will be expected to:

Create our customers’ Net Zero Strategy and Carbon Management Plans, including carbon budgets, carbon footprints and scenario models for a diverse portfolio of clients;

Manage a portfolio of customers through a variety of reporting schemes, including, SECR, TCFD, SBTi and CDP and support their inhouse development of Net Zero Management Systems;

Lead supply chain engagement focussing on carbon reduction opportunities and reporting to client teams;

Provide engagement support to our clients through carbon literacy training, workshops and engagement within all levels of our client’s organisations and supply chain;

Research new technologies and methods to influence the continual improvement of our service provision;

Utilise in house software platforms (i.e. Net Zero Hub) to support our customers overall Pathway to Net Zero project management;

Lead, or support where needed, the technical screening of projects to ensure proactive project and resource management;

Contribute to the delivery of our internal initiatives towards the growth, sustainability, culture, knowledge sharing and aims of the business;

Contribute to the creation and review of technical briefings and external communication;

Manage your projects, ensuring work is effectively delivered on time, in full, within budget in a way that wows the customer;

Act as a catalyst for change and support our ambition to support 1 in 100 people to go Net Zero, by being curious, focused and innovative;

​The Candidate

Experience & Qualifications required

Degree or equivalent in related subject or adequate sector experience

Four years’ experience in a carbon related role

Essential Experience

Carbon Footprinting

ESG Consultancy

Carbon Compliance Experience (inc. SECR, ESOS & PAS2060)

Supply Chain Engagement

Monitoring and Targeting (inc. analysis of data and reporting)

Employee Behaviour Change Programmes

Climate Change Risk and Opportunity Assessments

High level of numeracy

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Desirable Experience

Net Zero Strategy Development & Execution

Carbon Disclosure Schemes (inc. CDP/TCFD/SBTi)

Lifecycle Carbon Analysis

Renewable Feasibility Studies

Carbon Offsetting Strategies

Use of RETScreen

Desirable Attributes

Excellent communication skills that allow you to build relationships that educate, engage and inspire people to take action

Passionate, positive, creative thinker who can think outside the box to solve complex, bespoke challenges for our customers

Exceptional written and presentation skills.

Excellent organizational skills with the ability to prioritise competing requirements

Enjoy being positively challenged and positively challenging others to continually improve

Must be able to work in a collaborative team environment and independently

Excited about the rapid change and development in the industry and wholly agree with the scientific conclusions of the UN IPCC

Skills you will gain

Multi-sectoral exposure to business strategy and management

A developed understanding of the risks and opportunities in relation to the adaptation to climate change in the built environment

Opportunities to develop knowledge base from an energy focus to a broader carbon and sustainability focus

The ability to build customer relationship management, influence and leadership skills

Continued development of complex technical, surveying and reporting skills

The opportunity for continued personal and professional development

Mentoring skills

Career path

This is an assistant level role, and the career path is an indication of the incremental steps which can be achieved within Energise subject to a role being available and the required skills being reached

Principal Consultant

Deputy Head of

Head of

Director

Package

​Salary of £32,125 – £37,800 (dependent on experience)

Pension Scheme (matched 5% contribution)

Unlimited holidays (minimum of 28 per year and 5 per quarter)

Bonus scheme (employee and company-performance related) of up to 5% of base salary

Additional benefits information is available on Our Impact page

How to Apply

If you feel this role is for you and you have the relevant experience, passion and enthusiasm, find out all about it by following this link and filling in an application as directed by the portal.

Your deadline to apply is 18th March.

Please do not call or email if you are a recruitment agency.

Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee.