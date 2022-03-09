Hinkley Point C power station fitted with ‘world’s biggest’ crane

The building of the first reactor of Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset has become 17-metres taller, thanks to what is described as the world’s biggest crane, Big Carl.

A 347-tonne liner steel ring with a diameter of 47 metres was lifted onto Unit 1 overnight.

The reactor building now stands at more than 32 metres tall, changing the skyline at the site.

Simon Parsons, Hinkley Point C’s Construction Director told ELN: “This latest significant lift is another example of the remarkable progress we’re making on the project, which will be key in helping the UK’s fight against climate change.

“A lot of hard work has gone into the lift – from those who designed and manufactured the steel ring, to those safely delivering the lift itself. The teamwork that goes into achieving such precision is as impressive as the pictures.”

Hinkley Point C, the first nuclear power station to be built in the UK in over 20 years, is predicted to provide low carbon electricity for around six million homes.