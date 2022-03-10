Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Half of all energy meters are smart

At the end of 2021, there were 27.8 million smart and advanced meters in UK homes and businesses

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 10 March 2022
Image: Nick Beer/ Shutterstock

Half of all operational gas and electricity meters were smart or advanced meters by the end of 2021.

That’s according to new government data which shows there has been a 7%-point increase from a year before.

The statistics also suggest at the end of 2021 there were 27.8 million smart and advanced meters in homes and small businesses across the UK.

A total of 3.8 million meters were installed last year, with most installed by large energy suppliers.

The report also highlights that although there were some Covid-19 restrictions still in place in 2021, installations increased by 19% compared to 2020.

A recent survey by Smart Energy GB showed almost a third of households with a smart meter were using their in-home display more than usual this winter.

