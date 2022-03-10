Latest Jobs – Head of Finance – Energise

Net Zero consultancy Energise are looking to expand their team and are seeking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’, but questions it and then seeks to improve it.

Energise are currently seeking a Head of Finance to join a growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to be a good communicator with the ability to work across teams and a wide range of stakeholders in order to drive results. You will have a high level of self-motivation, a commitment to personal growth and thrive in working in a fast-paced environment. Demonstrating an entrepreneurial spirit and ability to manage multiple change projects, you will possess a strong understanding of financial and management accounting requirements and be passionate about championing the adoption of wider ESG reporting in the boardroom.

Are you:​

able to build great relationships on a foundation of trust, respect and vulnerability?

a natural problem solver and solution finder?

a self-starter and able to use your own initiative?

passionate about sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that?

efficient in your use of time?

friendly and approachable?

committed to personal growth and professional development?

ready to cause good trouble?

If you answered yes to all the above, then read on…

The Role

The role of Head of Finance will be split between Financial and Management Accounting (60%), Project Management (15%), acting as the financial representative on the Management Team (10%), Line Management (10%) and furthering the ESG agenda (5%).

You will be able to demonstrate a detailed understanding of the statutory requirements of financial accounting and the requirements of performance metrics for decision-making. With a passion for using financial reporting to further the ESG agenda, you will guide the internal development of our ESG reporting and support the Operations Team in championing this with our customers.

You will act as a reference point to the whole business on managing the financial performance of the organisation. As part of this you will be responsible for effectively and efficiently managing the output of the finance team (currently 1 person), while reporting directly to the CEO.

You must be able to keep abreast of regulatory and compliance developments and incorporate changes into the operation of the company.

You will have a love of developing people, combined with a strong desire to use financial and wider performance data to strengthen the resiliency of the company in order to help us in our mission to get the world to go Net Zero.

You will be exemplar in the timely delivery of project work, in a manner which provides consistency with the company requirements on accredited procedures (where applicable) and quality standards, and demonstrate an ability to communicate with all levels of seniority.

The main responsibilities of the role include:

Preparation of the monthly management accounts (inc. preparation of monthly journals and banking reconciliation)

Cash management

Project profitability reporting in conjunction with the Head of Service Delivery

Management of the company’s tax requirements

Preparation of the annual accounts to trial balance level, including audit pack and liaising with the auditors

Oversight of the creation of the annual report

Line management of finance team and oversight of their work

Management of monthly payroll and annual bonuses

Contribution towards decisions regarding financial strategy and improvements for operational control

Preparation and analysis of data to support internal reporting requirements

Modelling and management of annual budgeting processes and support in budget spend tracking

Project management of internal change projects affecting the financial performance or resiliency of the company

Overseeing the purchase of carbon offsets for our customers

Ensuring our financial records are kept clean and up to date.

​The Candidate

Essential Experience & Qualifications

Preparing management accounts

Preparing financial accounts

Cash management

Payroll processing

Tax management (PAYE, VAT, corporation tax)

Annual budget creation

Budget spend tracking

Project Management

Line Management

Use of Quickbooks Online

Fully qualified accountant (CIMA, ACA, ACCA)

At least 3 years’ experience

Reporting/presenting to a Board

Desirable Experience

R&D Tax credits

Financial strategy creation

Project profitability reporting

ESG reporting

Carbon Offset markets/trading experience

Use of BrightPay (for payroll)

Reporting/presenting to external customers

Package

​Salary up to £53,275 (dependent on experience)

Pension Scheme (matched 5% contribution)

Unlimited holidays (minimum of 28 per year and 5 per quarter)

Bonus scheme (employee and company-performance related) of up to 5% of base salary

Additional benefits information is available on Our Impact page

How to Apply

If you feel this role is for you and you have the relevant experience, passion and enthusiasm, find out all about it by following this link and filling in an application as directed by the portal.

Data will be anonymised before submission to the department for consideration for the role to reduce the risk of unintentional discrimination.

Your deadline to apply is 7th March.

Please do not call or email if you are a recruitment agency.

Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee.