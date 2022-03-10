Latest Jobs – Senior Energy/Net Zero Consultant – Energise

Net Zero consultancy Energise are looking to expand their team and are seeking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’, but questions it and then seeks to improve it.

Energise are currently seeking a Senior Energy/Net Zero Consultant to join a growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to work effectively, have good communication and problem-solving skills, and the ability to work with complex software while seeing the wider picture.

Are you:​

able to build great relationships on a foundation of trust, respect and vulnerability?

a natural problem solver and solution finder?

a self-starter and able to use your own initiative?

passionate about sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that?

efficient in your use of time?

friendly and approachable?

committed to personal growth and professional development?

ready to cause good trouble?

If you answered yes to all the above, then read on…

The Role

As a Senior Energy/Net Zero Consultant, you will be part of the team that delivers high quality, sustainable advice to our customers on energy through engaging with our customers’ full scope of emissions. This role will support our customers on their Pathway to Net Zero by delivering them a greater understanding of how their energy consumption across their portfolio plays a part in their overall Net Zero journey. You will support our customers on energy related compliance, building surveys and wider energy and carbon reductions.

As part of this role, you will be expected to:

Contribute to the creation of customers’ Net Zero Strategy and Carbon Management Plans through the building of scenario models and the associated strategic outcomes

Manage a portfolio of customers through a variety of reporting schemes, including ESOS, SECR & ISO50001

Take on complex building, process and fleet surveys to identify opportunities for energy and carbon reduction

Create building models to generate energy balances using RETScreen (training to be provided)

Write up detailed recommendation reports and present opportunities to the customer in a way that inspires them to take action on their Pathway to Net Zero

Support our customers to achieve and maintain relevant ISO certifications (e.g. ISO50001)

Research new technologies and methods to influence the continual improvement of our service provision

Contribute to the creation and review of technical briefings and external communication

Liaise with and attend customer/stakeholder meetings and contribute to and independently deliver presentations to all levels of seniority, leading customer workshops as required

Manage your projects, ensuring work is effectively delivered on time, in full, within budget in a way that wows the customer

Act as a catalyst for change and support our ambition to support 1 in 100 people to go Net Zero, by being curious, focused and innovative

Identify wasteful practices to improve overall building and asset performance for our clients through reports and surveys

Support our clients on the engagement and behaviour change actions to achieve Net Zero

Utilise in house software platforms (i.e. Net Zero Hub) to support our customers overall energy project management

Utilise analysis of data to generate exception reports, wastage reports and carry out monitoring and targeting of client data.

Lead, or support where needed, the technical screening of projects to ensure proactive project and resource management

Contribute to the delivery of our internal initiatives towards the growth, sustainability, culture, knowledge sharing and aims of the business

​The Candidate

Experience & Qualifications required

Degree or equivalent in related subject or adequate sector experience

Four years’ experience in a carbon related role

ESOS Lead Assessor (or adequate experience to qualify)

Essential Experience

ISO50000 series standards (e.g. ISO50001, ISO50006, ISO50015)

Energy surveys (manufacturing, process and/or transport)

Energy surveys (non-manufacturing – energy in buildings)

Energy Compliance Experience (inc. ISO50001, ESOS)

Monitoring and Targeting (inc. regression & CUSUM analysis)

Employee Behaviour Change Programmes

High level of numeracy

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Desirable Experience

Carbon Footprinting

ESG Consultancy

Net Zero Strategy Development & Execution

Carbon Disclosure Schemes (inc. CDP/TCFD)

Supply Chain Engagement

Climate Change Risk and Opportunity Assessments

Renewable Feasibility Studies

Use of RETScreen

Desirable Attributes

Excellent communication skills that allow you to build relationships that educate, engage and inspire people to take action

Passionate, positive, creative thinker who can think outside the box to solve complex, bespoke challenges for our customers

Exceptional written and presentation skills.

Excellent organisational skills with the ability to prioritise competing requirements

Enjoy being positively challenged and positively challenging others to continually improve

Must be able to work in a collaborative team environment and independently

Excited about the rapid change and development in the industry and wholly agree with the scientific conclusions of the UN IPCC.

Skills you will gain

Multi-sectoral exposure to business strategy and management

A developed understanding of the risks and opportunities in relation to the adaptation to climate change in the built environment

Opportunities to develop knowledge base from an energy focus to a broader carbon and sustainability focus

The ability to build customer relationship management, influence and leadership skills

Continued development of complex technical, surveying and reporting skills

The opportunity for continued personal and professional development

Mentoring skills

Career path

This is an assistant level role, and the career path is an indication of the incremental steps which can be achieved within Energise subject to a role being available and the required skills being reached

Principal Consultant

Deputy Head of

Head of

Director

Package

​Salary of £35,500-£43,800 p.a. (dependent on experience)

Pension Scheme (matched 5% contribution)

Unlimited holidays (minimum of 28 per year and 5 per quarter)

Bonus scheme (employee and company-performance related) of up to 5% of base salary

Additional benefits information is available on Our Impact page

How to Apply

If you feel this role is for you and you have the relevant experience, passion and enthusiasm, find out all about it by following this link and filling in an application as directed by the portal.

Data will be anonymised before submission to the department for consideration for the role to reduce the risk of unintentional discrimination.

Your deadline to apply is 18th March.

Please do not call or email if you are a recruitment agency.

Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee.