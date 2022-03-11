Burger King opens vegan restaurant in Leicester Square

Fast food chain Burger King has declared the opening of an entirely vegan branch next week in Leicester Square, Central London.

The meat-free restaurant will begin serving no big whoppers from Monday 14th March and instead will have the ‘Vegan Royale’ on its menus.

Vegan nugget burgers, plant-based vegan cheeseburgers and chilli bites will also feature on the flagship restaurant’s offering list.

Burger King has stated it will treat the next month as a chance to gather information on what’s most popular for consumers, with an aim to making these items eventually available nationally.

The restaurant will only be open for one month – until 10th April.

Katie Evans from Burger King UK, said: “The limited-edition menu is a direct result of our focus on vegan and plant-based innovation and goes hand in hand with our target of a 50% meat-free menu by 2030, as well as our commitment to sustainability and responsible business.”