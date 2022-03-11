“Do we allow Putin to play puppet master over gas markets or do we want to be independent?”

The Business and Energy Secretary has said Britain has to make several decisions as there is an urgent need to become energy independent considering the war in Ukraine.

Kwasi Kwarteng said: “There is now an urgent need for Britain to become energy independent. Because leaving our country continually exposed to a gas market that can be manipulated by the Kremlin would be a complete dereliction of duty.

“So, we need to focus on generating cheaper, cleaner power here in the UK, recognising that gas is expensive and renewables are relatively cheap.

“In the meantime, we need more investment in the North Sea oil and gas production as we make the move to cheaper. cleaner power. Turning off domestic production – as some are calling for – would be completely insane right now and we are not going to do it.

“So, the UK now has a decision to make. Do we want to allow Putin and his Kremlin regime to play puppet master over gas markets or do we want to be independent?”