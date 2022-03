Chemical company Yara has announced it will be cutting down production at its plants in Italy and France due to high natural prices in Europe.

Its plants in Ferrara and Le Havre have a combined annual capacity of one million tonnes of ammonia and 900,000 tonnes of urea.

Due to the hike in prices, Yara has announced that these sites will only operate at 45% capacity by the end of this week, stating it is: “curtailing production where necessary due to challenging market conditions”.