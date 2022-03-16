Efficiency & Environment

GM test EVs as back-up power source

Its pilot investigates whether EVs could be used to power the needs of homes in California

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
Wednesday 16 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

General Motors (GM) is piloting the use of electric vehicles (EVs) as an on-demand power source for homes.

It is collaborating with the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) on this venture; testing whether vehicles can safely power the essential needs of homes in California.

The technology being tested is bidirectional charging – providing two uses for the charging ports.

GM has stated that by the end of 2025 it will have more than one million units of EV capacity in North America.

Chair Mary Barra said: “GM’s collaboration with PG&E further expands our electrification strategy, demonstrating our EVs as reliable mobile sources of power. Our teams are working to rapidly scale this pilot and bring bidirectional charging technology to our customers.”

“Not only is this a huge advancement for electric reliability and climate resiliency, it’s yet another advantage of clean-powered EVs, which are so important in our collective battle against climate change,” added PG&E CEO Patti Poppe.

