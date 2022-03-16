Will India buy discounted Russian oil?

While many countries have already sanctioned Russian oil and gas, India is reportedly considering buying crude oil from Russia at a discount.

According to Reuters, two Indian officials confirmed the considerations in a move that could be seen as a sign that Delhi wants to keep its links with its trading partner.

That comes after the US, the UK and Europe have already banned Russian energy exports.

A statement issued in Moscow about a phone discussion Russian Deputy Prime Minister had with India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Puri said: “Russia’s oil and petroleum product exports to India have approached $1 billion (£770m) and there are clear opportunities to increase this figure.”

