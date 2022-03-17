Finance & Markets, Top Stories

E.ON increases adjusted earnings in 2021

The group’s adjusted EBITDA rose to about €7.9 billion in 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 17 March 2022
Image: nitpicker / Shutterstock

E.ON has increased its profits last year.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) soared by €1 billion (£840m) to €7.9 billion (£6.6bn) in 2021.

The group said one growth driver was its Customer Solutions unit, which grew its EBITDA by 45% to €1.5 billion (£1.2bn).

The successful restructuring of its UK business also supported this growth, E.ON has said.

E.ON Chief Executive Officer Leonhard Birnbaum said: “The war is painful evidence that Europe faces the long-term task of reducing its dependence on Russian energy.

“But there are answers as well. Europe needs to diversify its energy imports.

“This includes LNG as well as hydrogen. And Europe needs to move forward even more resolutely with its green energy transition.”

