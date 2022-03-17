Shell strikes deal to buy LNG from Venture Global’s proposed Louisiana plant

Oil and gas major Shell has struck a deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced at Venture Global LNG’s proposed export facility in Louisiana.

The 20-year agreement includes the supply of two million tonnes per annum of LNG from the Plaquemines LNG plant, which will have an export capacity of up to 20 million metric tonnes per year.

Venture Global claims to holds the global record for the fastest construction of a large-scale greenfield LNG facility with Calcasieu Pass and is currently building the Plaquemines LNG, which is expected to come online in 2024.

Mike Sabel, Venture Global CEO said: “Venture Global is honoured that Shell, our first foundational customer at Calcasieu Pass, has chosen to expand its existing co-operation with our company with a second partnership at Plaquemines.

“Venture Global is committed to bringing low cost US LNG online quickly, helping to keep the global market well supplied, while meeting our customers’ growing energy and climate goals. We look forward to working with Shell for many years to bring low cost, clean American LNG to the markets that need it most.”