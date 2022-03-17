Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

‘UK’s first’ consumer-owned wind farm starts generating power

Graig Fatha wind farm has come online after securing a £2.2 million investment from more than 900 people

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 17 March 2022
Image: Ripple Energy

A wind farm in South Wales, which is claimed to be the UK’s first-ever consumer-owned wind project has started generating power.

The Graig Fatha wind farm is owned by 907 members of Ripple Energy, a clean energy ownership platform.

They have collectively contributed a total of £2.2 million to the development of the project.

Sarah Merrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ripple Energy, said: “This project demonstrates how wind farm ownership can free consumers from volatile, high energy prices and dependence on imported energy.”

