US Department of Energy issues two LNG export approvals

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued two long term orders authorising exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

That includes LNG exports from two current operating projects – Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The two orders give the projects additional flexibility to export the equivalent of 0.72 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas as LNG to any country with which the US does not have a free trade agreement, including all of Europe.

The US is now the top global exporter of LNG and exports are set to grow by an additional 20% beyond current levels by the end of 2022 as new capacity comes online.

In January 2022, US LNG supplied more than half of all LNG imports into Europe for the month.

The DOE stated: “While US exporters are already exporting at or near their maximum capacity, with today’s issuances, every operating US LNG export project has approval from DOE to export its full capacity to any country where not prohibited by US law or policy.

“US LNG remains an important component to global energy security and DOE remains committed to finding ways to help our allies and trading partners with the energy supplies they need while continuing to work to mitigate the impact of climate change.”