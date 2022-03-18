Birmingham schools still have active contracts with Gazprom

Five local authority-run schools in Birmingham are thought to be supplied by Gazprom.

During a council meeting held on 15th March, councillors heard that five schools had sourced gas from the Russian-owned company this financial year – at a total value of £51,000.

In the last few weeks, pressure is mounting on local authorities, hospitals and universities that still rely on Russian oil and gas amid the war in Ukraine.

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson told ELN: “Many organisations across the country will be currently contracted to Gazprom but may be looking to switch providers at their earliest opportunity.

“Our schools do not have to use the same providers as the city council and therefore can procure their own utilities.

“We are aware that five schools have done so via Gazprom in this financial year, and we will be providing guidance to them about switching providers if they wish to do so.”

Earlier this week, Gazprom said its gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union had fallen by 28.5% year-on-year so far in 2022.