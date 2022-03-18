Lambeth launches £4.2m scheme to reduce residents’ energy bills

A total of 982 socially-rented houses in Lambeth will be fitted with energy efficiency measures to provide energy savings and cut emissions.

The scheme includes measures such as installing cavity wall, internal wall, loft, or underfloor insulation, draughtproofing, window replacements and installation of solar panels.

It is estimated that the scheme will save residents an average of £237 per year on their energy bills based on current fuel costs.

The home upgrades are also forecast to slash the borough’s overall carbon dioxide emissions by 1,000 tonnes a year.

Lambeth Council Leader Councillor Claire Holland said: “In Lambeth, climate action is not just about reducing carbon emissions and lessening its impact on our planet.

“Before the energy crisis, many of our residents could not afford to heat and power their homes and this is only getting worse.”