Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Rumours for the future of Gazprom Energy grow

The company is allegedly in search of a buyer after key clients are considering exiting their contracts

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 21 March 2022
Image: Gazprom Energy

The British arm of Kremlin-backed gas giant Gazprom reportedly seeks to find a buyer to avoid collapse amid companies rush to withdraw from a range of contracts following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to The Sunday Times, the Manchester-based Gazprom Energy could fold if no buyer is found.

It is estimated that the company provides nearly 20% of gas used by British firms.

The Sunday Times reports that Gazprom Energy’s executives have already contacted rivals about buying the company.

The newspaper said fast food giant McDonald’s, Siemens and waste company Biffa confirmed that they were in talks with Gazprom about exiting multimillion-pound contracts with the supplier.

Government officials are reportedly worried about Gazprom Energy’s future.

ELN has approached Gazprom Energy and Gazprom Marketing & Trading Retail – the companies did not respond before publication.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast