ScottishPower donates power generators to Ukraine

ScottishPower business unit SP Energy Networks has announced a new donation of power generators and food to Ukraine.

Last week, the government announced plans to donate 500 power generators to Ukraine to help provide power for key buildings, including hospitals.

SP Energy Networks, which owns and operates the electricity transmission and distribution network in central and southern Scotland said: “We’re pleased to confirm our advanced donation of 21 generator units and 1,200 meal packs has now arrived in Poland.

“By moving quickly to deliver this donation, we can help boost the provision of the very basic necessities of warmth, power and food for the Ukrainian people.”

The boss of ScottishPower Keith Anderson commented: “We all watch and listen to the news every night in despair and ask what can we do to help.

“In some ways, we are lucky to supply these generators and packs. All we can do is pray and hope they help make life just a little better.”