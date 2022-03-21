Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Solar provides backup power to Ukrainian gas transmission stations

The war in Ukraine has accelerated solar panel installation to ensure autonomous power for gas distribution stations

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 21 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) has installed solar panels at its gas distribution stations to ensure their backup power supply amid the Russian invasion.

The solar panels will provide electricity to the measuring systems of stations – the technology will help the plants ensure that transportation of gas to consumers remains uninterrupted.

Sergiy Makogon, Chief Executive Officer of GTSOU, said: “We planned to implement this project before the war, as one of the initiatives to optimise the consumption of energy resources.

“Today, when Ukraine’s power grids are suffering from constant enemy fire, it is necessary for gas distribution stations to have autonomous power supply options to perform their functions.”

Last week, it was confirmed that Ukrainian and European grids were synchronised. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast