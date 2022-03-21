Solar provides backup power to Ukrainian gas transmission stations

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) has installed solar panels at its gas distribution stations to ensure their backup power supply amid the Russian invasion.

The solar panels will provide electricity to the measuring systems of stations – the technology will help the plants ensure that transportation of gas to consumers remains uninterrupted.

Sergiy Makogon, Chief Executive Officer of GTSOU, said: “We planned to implement this project before the war, as one of the initiatives to optimise the consumption of energy resources.

“Today, when Ukraine’s power grids are suffering from constant enemy fire, it is necessary for gas distribution stations to have autonomous power supply options to perform their functions.”

Last week, it was confirmed that Ukrainian and European grids were synchronised.