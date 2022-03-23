UK energy security should be tied with heat networks, trade association says

Scaling up heat networks and energy efficiency technologies should be put at the heart of the government’s plans to boost the UK’s energy security amid the war in Ukraine.

That’s according to the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) which has warned that without increased government support in these areas, it would be impossible to adequately protect consumers from rising energy bills.

With the new price cap coming into force from 1st April, energy bills will increase by £693.

Analysts have predicted that the price cap could spike to £3,000 in October after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Lily Frencham, Chief Executive Officer of the ADE, said: “The current conflict in Ukraine has highlighted the urgency of protecting the UK’s energy supply and has further exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis that many people are facing.”

The trade body had previously urged the Treasury to remove VAT on energy efficiency retrofits.

Ms Frencham added: “The wider adoption of heat networks, grid flexibility and energy efficiency technologies would see the UK require less gas, thereby improving national energy security, significantly reducing bills for consumers, creating thousands of jobs and alleviating fuel poverty.”

ELN has approached BEIS for a response.