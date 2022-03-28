Alcemi and Copenhagen Infrastructure to deliver 4GW of energy storage in the UK

Alcemi and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have announced a partnership for the development, construction and operation of 4GW of energy storage assets across the UK.

The projects, currently in the late stages of development, have planned energy storage capacities of between 300MW and 500MW each, with a storage duration of up to four hours.

Construction of the first project is scheduled to start in 2023.

Mark Williamson, CEO of Alcemi said: “We are thrilled to work with such a significant and strategic partner as CIP. This is an important step to enable the build-out of our portfolio of energy storage projects, making a significant contribution towards achieving net zero by 2050.”

Alcemi will continue to develop the projects with the support of CIP and the former company’s founding investor Susgen.

Christian Skakkebæk, Senior Partner at CIP added: “We are pleased to partner with Alcemi on such an exciting portfolio of large-scale battery energy storage projects.

“We expect these projects to enable a cost-efficient transition towards the low carbon, highly resilient power generation sector in the UK. We look forward to supporting Alcemi in the development of these projects and adding value through our own activities.”