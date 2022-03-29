East London plunged into darkness after fire in substation

A major power cut hit East London earlier leaving thousands without traffic lights, internet and water.

The outage was reportedly caused by a fire at an electrical substation.

The incident impacted public transport bringing trams and trains to a standstill.

According to UK Power Networks, there had been a fault a network fault.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said: “Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have been called to a fire on Castor Lane in Poplar.

“The closures of the DLR, Blackwall Tunnel, Rotherhithe Tunnel and roads in the area could cause disruption to travel likely to go into rush hour.”

Around 100 people were evacuated from an adjacent depot and 1,500 students were evacuated from a college at the rear of the substation.

Station Commander Colin Digby, who is at the scene, said: “The fire is causing power outages which could affect around 38,000 customers.

“The whole of the Docklands Light Railway line is suspended. Blackwall Tunnel, Rotherhithe Tunnel and Limehouse Link Tunnel are also closed whilst crews work to make the scene safe.”

A UK Power Networks spokesperson told ELN: “Our engineers are on-site following a fault on the electricity network at 12.27pm, resulting in a power cut across parts of East London.

“We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore customers’ supplies. We apologise for the disruption and inconvenience caused.”