Government urges public sector to review all Russian energy contracts

Public organisations across the UK must review all their energy contracts signed with Russian or Belarusian companies, new government guidance has said.

The Procurement Policy Note issued today by the Cabinet Office instructs public bodies, including government departments and hospitals, “immediately seek to identify any contracts with Russian and Belarusian companies and if possible, to switch suppliers with minimal disruption, pursue legal routes of cancelling them”.

In the last few weeks, local authorities and companies faced challenges while reviewing these contracts with Russian gas companies.

Steve Barclay, Chief of Staff for Number 10 Downing Street said: “Public money should not fund Putin’s war machine. We are asking hospitals, councils and other organisations across the public sector to urgently look at all the ways they can go further to sever their commercial ties to Russia.”

It had previously been reported that more than 1.7 million households could be powered by Russian gas.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster added: “The government will continue to work closely with these organisations, ensuring they are able to take the necessary steps as quickly as possible, including taking legal routes where necessary.”