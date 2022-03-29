Millions of SVT customers ‘in the dark’, days before the new price cap comes into force

Days before the new price cap arrives, more than a quarter of those on Standard Variable Tariffs have claimed they have not received any communication from their energy supplier about the new prices.

That’s according to a new poll by Uswitch which shows that nearly 47% of billpayers wrongly believe the price cap is the maximum amount they will pay for energy.

Starting from this Friday, the price cap will rise from the current level of £1,277 to £1,971 – prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

The survey of 2,000 respondents also suggests a quarter believe the price cap changes just once a year.

In fact, the UK’s price cap is updated twice and reflects wholesale energy prices and other costs.

In the last few weeks, the energy regulator hinted at a process that would enable more frequent updates on the price cap.