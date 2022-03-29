Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Millions of SVT customers ‘in the dark’, days before the new price cap comes into force

Almost a quarter of energy customers have not been contacted by their suppliers about price changes, according to new research

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 29 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Days before the new price cap arrives, more than a quarter of those on Standard Variable Tariffs have claimed they have not received any communication from their energy supplier about the new prices.

That’s according to a new poll by Uswitch which shows that nearly 47% of billpayers wrongly believe the price cap is the maximum amount they will pay for energy.

Starting from this Friday, the price cap will rise from the current level of £1,277 to £1,971 – prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

The survey of 2,000 respondents also suggests a quarter believe the price cap changes just once a year.

In fact, the UK’s price cap is updated twice and reflects wholesale energy prices and other costs.

In the last few weeks, the energy regulator hinted at a process that would enable more frequent updates on the price cap.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast