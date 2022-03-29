New York offers $6.5m for integrated energy data resource platform

Up to $6.5 million (£4.9m) is being made available for the development and operation of an integrated energy data resource (IEDR) platform in New York.

The state-wide centralised platform is expected to enable effective access to useful energy data and information from electric, gas and steam utilities in New York to support new and innovative clean energy business models.

Project developers, state and local governments, researchers and the public will be able to easily analyse important energy insights to help them determine policy, investment and operational decisions.

The creation of the IEDR platform will accelerate the deployment of clean energy solutions and support New York’s goal for 70% of the state’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is seeking proposals for the services of a Solution Architect and Development Contractor that will be responsible for designing, building and operating the platform.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA said: “The state’s innovative Integrated Energy Data Resource platform is being created with critical input from the clean energy industry and will provide New York’s energy stakeholders with wide-ranging access to a large and diverse set of energy-related data and information.

“Bringing on a development and operations team is instrumental to building a cutting-edge data platform that will accelerate and enable the deployment of clean energy solutions in support of New York’s nation-leading climate goals.”